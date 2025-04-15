WATCH: Video from Arkansas' 13th spring practice

Watch 14 minutes of video from Arkansas football's 13th spring practice of 2025 on Tuesday on the team's outdoor practice fields Fayetteville.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs' spring football practices.
Watch 14 minutes of video from Arkansas football's 13th spring practice of 2025 on Tuesday on the team's outdoor practice fields Fayetteville.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs' spring football practices.
Arkansas will host a productive Sun Belt pass rusher this week.
Arkansas junior right-handed pitcher Gage Wood will return from a shoulder injury this weekend.
Arkansas football freshman Quentin Murphy will enter the transfer portal.
HawgBeat's full 2025 Arkansas Razorbacks football spring roster tracker.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the win over UAPB on Tuesday.
Arkansas will host a productive Sun Belt pass rusher this week.
Arkansas junior right-handed pitcher Gage Wood will return from a shoulder injury this weekend.
Arkansas football freshman Quentin Murphy will enter the transfer portal.