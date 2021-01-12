HawgBeat - Way too early look at 2021 Razorback depth chart

Way too early look at 2021 Razorback depth chart
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
|
RB
|
Trelon Smith
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
AJ Green
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
|
WR
|
KeTron Jackson -OR- De'Vion Warren
|
Trey Knox
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Raheim Sanders
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Marcus Henderson
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Luke Jones
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Ty Clary
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ryan Winkel -OR- Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner -OR-
|
Noah Gatlin
|
Changes...
~ There's obviously a big Feleipe Franks sized hole in the projected 2021 depth chart but everywhere else, the Hogs could get away with running the same group from 2020 out on the field. Jefferson is the easy call for starter but there will be a heated competition this spring and fall.
~ I've kept the classic OR between Hudson Henry and Blake Kern as the senior TE is returning with a lot more experience as a pass catcher under his belt, but I know a lot of people are hoping Henry can stay healthy and take over at the position next season.
~ TJ Hammonds was a bright spot to end the season so I've given him seniority over any of the younger backs but included AJ Green in there as a third stringer who I could see getting reps in year one.
~ The Razorbacks had Trey Knox and Tyson Morris splitting reps at the third receiver spot but I predict KeTron Jackson to come in and make trouble for them both (though we don't yet know if Morris will be back). I also like Jaquayln Crawford's chances of getting snaps as the fourth man next season and I think Raheim "Rocket" Sanders will see the field as well.
~ The offensive line could still get another addition and I don't feel very confident in projecting movement on the depth because we haven't see any practices over these last few months. Since Noah Gatlin was the backup at two spots, I moved freshman Marcus Henderson into the backup role behind Cunningham. Ty Clary and Beaux Limmer will continue to fight it out over right guard and right tackle will be a toss up once again when Noah Gatlin is healthy. Ty'Kieast Crawford may be eligible next season but the NCAA is kicking the can down the road on making that decision.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Julius Coates
|
Dorian Gerald
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jalen Williams
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Marcus Miller
|
Cameron Ball
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory
|
Zach Williams
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Deon Edwards
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
Levi Draper
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Nick Turner
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Malik Chavis
|
Jayden Johnson
|
BS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Slusher
|
|
CB
|
Trent Gordon
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Hudson Clark
Changes...
~ The Razorback probably haven't found their replacement for Jonathan Marshall yet but someone has to get plugged in there so we're going with JUCO addition Jalen Williams who has a couple years under his belt out of high school. With Julius Coates returning, we have him opposite Eric Gregory but the Hogs are also looking for some immediate impact help to rush the QB. Dorian Gerald could also reclaim his starting job after two snake-bit seasons.
~ Arkansas returns both starting linebackers and while there are some young faces waiting in the wing, we haven't seen enough to make a bold prediction in the two deep.
~ The two deep for the secondary isn't far off from where the Hogs ended the 2020 season but I'm giving Penn State transfer Trent Gordon the edge over Ladarrius Bishop if he's eligible to play right away. There are a lot of younger defensive backs who could see the field in 2021 as back ups as well but Jayden Johnson is the only one I've got squeezed in behind Malik Chavis because he's enrolled early.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cameron Little -OR-
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
George Caratan
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Nathan Parodi
Dominique Johnson
|
Raheim Sanders
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks -OR-
|
Nathan Parodi
|
Raheim Sanders
Changes...
~ Freshman Cameron Little should be the only major special teams addition for 2021 but I'd also like to see Rocket Sanders involved in the return game.