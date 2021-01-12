HawgBeat - Way too early look at 2021 Razorback depth chart

Changes...

~ There's obviously a big Feleipe Franks sized hole in the projected 2021 depth chart but everywhere else, the Hogs could get away with running the same group from 2020 out on the field. Jefferson is the easy call for starter but there will be a heated competition this spring and fall.

~ I've kept the classic OR between Hudson Henry and Blake Kern as the senior TE is returning with a lot more experience as a pass catcher under his belt, but I know a lot of people are hoping Henry can stay healthy and take over at the position next season.

~ TJ Hammonds was a bright spot to end the season so I've given him seniority over any of the younger backs but included AJ Green in there as a third stringer who I could see getting reps in year one.

~ The Razorbacks had Trey Knox and Tyson Morris splitting reps at the third receiver spot but I predict KeTron Jackson to come in and make trouble for them both (though we don't yet know if Morris will be back). I also like Jaquayln Crawford's chances of getting snaps as the fourth man next season and I think Raheim "Rocket" Sanders will see the field as well.

~ The offensive line could still get another addition and I don't feel very confident in projecting movement on the depth because we haven't see any practices over these last few months. Since Noah Gatlin was the backup at two spots, I moved freshman Marcus Henderson into the backup role behind Cunningham. Ty Clary and Beaux Limmer will continue to fight it out over right guard and right tackle will be a toss up once again when Noah Gatlin is healthy. Ty'Kieast Crawford may be eligible next season but the NCAA is kicking the can down the road on making that decision.