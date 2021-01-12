 HawgBeat - Way too early look at 2021 Razorback depth chart
football

Way too early look at 2021 Razorback depth chart

The Razorbacks return top wide receiver target Treylon Burks in 2021.
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby


RB

Trelon Smith

T.J. Hammonds

AJ Green

TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford


WR

KeTron Jackson -OR- De'Vion Warren

Trey Knox

WR

Mike Woods

Raheim Sanders


LT

Myron Cunningham

Marcus Henderson

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones


C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

Ryan Winkel -OR- Ty'Kieast Crawford

RT

Dalton Wagner -OR-

Noah Gatlin


Changes...

~ There's obviously a big Feleipe Franks sized hole in the projected 2021 depth chart but everywhere else, the Hogs could get away with running the same group from 2020 out on the field. Jefferson is the easy call for starter but there will be a heated competition this spring and fall.

~ I've kept the classic OR between Hudson Henry and Blake Kern as the senior TE is returning with a lot more experience as a pass catcher under his belt, but I know a lot of people are hoping Henry can stay healthy and take over at the position next season.

~ TJ Hammonds was a bright spot to end the season so I've given him seniority over any of the younger backs but included AJ Green in there as a third stringer who I could see getting reps in year one.

~ The Razorbacks had Trey Knox and Tyson Morris splitting reps at the third receiver spot but I predict KeTron Jackson to come in and make trouble for them both (though we don't yet know if Morris will be back). I also like Jaquayln Crawford's chances of getting snaps as the fourth man next season and I think Raheim "Rocket" Sanders will see the field as well.

~ The offensive line could still get another addition and I don't feel very confident in projecting movement on the depth because we haven't see any practices over these last few months. Since Noah Gatlin was the backup at two spots, I moved freshman Marcus Henderson into the backup role behind Cunningham. Ty Clary and Beaux Limmer will continue to fight it out over right guard and right tackle will be a toss up once again when Noah Gatlin is healthy. Ty'Kieast Crawford may be eligible next season but the NCAA is kicking the can down the road on making that decision.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Julius Coates

Dorian Gerald

Mataio Soli

DT

Jalen Williams

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Marcus Miller

Cameron Ball

DE

Eric Gregory

Zach Williams

WILL

Bumper Pool

Deon Edwards


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker

Levi Draper

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Nick Turner

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis

Jayden Johnson

BS

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair


SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Slusher


CB

Trent Gordon

LaDarrius Bishop

Hudson Clark

Changes...

~ The Razorback probably haven't found their replacement for Jonathan Marshall yet but someone has to get plugged in there so we're going with JUCO addition Jalen Williams who has a couple years under his belt out of high school. With Julius Coates returning, we have him opposite Eric Gregory but the Hogs are also looking for some immediate impact help to rush the QB. Dorian Gerald could also reclaim his starting job after two snake-bit seasons.

~ Arkansas returns both starting linebackers and while there are some young faces waiting in the wing, we haven't seen enough to make a bold prediction in the two deep.

~ The two deep for the secondary isn't far off from where the Hogs ended the 2020 season but I'm giving Penn State transfer Trent Gordon the edge over Ladarrius Bishop if he's eligible to play right away. There are a lot of younger defensive backs who could see the field in 2021 as back ups as well but Jayden Johnson is the only one I've got squeezed in behind Malik Chavis because he's enrolled early.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cameron Little -OR-

Matthew Phillips

P

Reid Bauer

George Caratan -OR-

Sam Loy

H

George Caratan

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

De'Vion Warren

Nathan Parodi

Dominique Johnson

Raheim Sanders

PR

Treylon Burks -OR-

Nathan Parodi

Raheim Sanders

Changes...

~ Freshman Cameron Little should be the only major special teams addition for 2021 but I'd also like to see Rocket Sanders involved in the return game.

