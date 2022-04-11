Weather alters Diamond Hogs' schedule again, forces DH vs. UAPB

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Inclement weather has once again forced Arkansas to adjust its baseball schedule.

With thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday, the Razorbacks have moved their game against UAPB scheduled for that day to Tuesday as part of a doubleheader.

Both games will be seven innings, with Game 1 set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and Game 2 to follow 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

According to the UA, tickets for Tuesday’s originally scheduled game will allow access to both games of the doubleheader. Single-game tickets — but not tickets in a season-ticket package — for Wednesday can be exchanged for Tuesday’s games or another game based on availability.

It is the sixth time this season that weather has altered the Razorbacks’ schedule. It previously had to play weekend doubleheaders against Southeastern Louisiana and Illinois-Chicago, as well as in the Round Rock Classic. Midweek games against Omaha at Kaufmann Stadium and at home against Little Rock were canceled.