FAYETTEVILLE — For the second time in three weeks, the weather has forced Arkansas to tweak its baseball schedule.

With freezing temperatures and possible winter precipitation in the forecast for Sunday, the Razorbacks will begin their series against Stony Brook with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

Game 2 will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first one, with Saturday’s game - still scheduled for 3 p.m. - now set to be the series finale. All three games will be a full nine innings and will be streamed on SEC Network-plus.

Fans should use Friday’s ticket for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Single-game tickets for Sunday can be exchanged for any other 2019 regular-season game, including the doubleheader, while season tickets are null and void.

It is the second time this season the weather has forced the Razorbacks to play two games in one day. Their season opener against Eastern Illinois had to be pushed back to Sunday because of frigid temperatures and freezing rain. They won both games of that doubleheader on their way to a sweep of the Panthers.