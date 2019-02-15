FAYETTEVILLE -- Fans will have to wait another day for Arkansas to begin its 2019 baseball season.

Frigid temperatures and freezing rain have forced the Razorbacks to postpone Friday's opener against Eastern Illinois. The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.

Both games will be a full nine innings, with Game 2 slated to start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Saturday tickets can be used for both games of the doubleheader, with single-game tickets for Friday eligible to be exchanged for a future 2019 home game.

Redshirt junior Isaiah Campbell is slated to take the mound first, followed by true freshman Connor Noland. Sunday's game will be started by junior Jacob Kostyshock.

It is the first time since 2003 that Arkansas will not begin its season on a Friday. That season, it hosted Creighton on a Tuesday before, ironically, a weekend series against Eastern Illinois.

The last time the Razorbacks opened a season with a doubleheader was 2009 when they moved a Saturday game up to Friday. They swept Washington State that year, winning both ends of the double header 4-2 and 7-5 in 10 innings and then 4-3 on Sunday.

This Saturday will actually be a tripleheader for fans, as they'll likely have to hustle over from Baum-Walker Stadium to Bud Walton Arena for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Mississippi State.