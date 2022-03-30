Weather forces Hogs to cancel 2nd game vs. Little Rock

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas’ game versus UALR scheduled for 4 p.m. CT today has been canceled due to inclement weather in Fayetteville.

The cancellation is the second of the season – the first coming on March 22 for a game against Nebraska-Omaha in Kansas City – and it is the fifth time in six weeks that weather has impacted the Razorbacks' schedule. The first three weather-related impacts forced weekend doubleheaders.

The Hogs downed the Trojans 16-8 in Tuesday’s game after falling behind 6-0 to begin the contest. Arkansas battled back with 14 runs spanning from the fifth through eighth innings to win its 19th game of the season.

As of now, there has been no word if the game versus UALR will be made up at some point during the season. The Hogs are still slated to face other in-state opponents this year including UCA, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Arkansas State.

Up next, the Razorbacks will host the defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs for a three game series this weekend. The Bulldogs boast a record of 16-10 and are 3-3 in SEC play on the year.

Arkansas will enter the series with a 19-4 overall record and a 5-1 conference play record that slots it as first in the SEC West.

First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.