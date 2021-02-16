HawgBeat - Weather pushes Diamond Hogs' opener back a day

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas will have to wait an extra day to finally return to the diamond.

The State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been pushed back a day and will now start Saturday, it was announced Tuesday. The three-day event will conclude on Monday instead of Sunday, as originally scheduled.

The Razorbacks will now play their opener against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, followed by games against Texas and TCU at 7 p.m. CT Sunday and 6 p.m. CT Monday, respectively.

All nine games in the event - which also includes Ole Miss and Mississippi State - will be streamed on FloSports.

The move was necessitated by winter weather and frigid temperatures that have hammered Arlington, Texas, where the event is located, as well as the campuses of all six schools.

Even though Globe Life Field has a retractable roof, the weather was going to make it difficult for several of the teams to make it into the area Thursday. Temperatures are expected to creep back above freezing by Friday, which should alleviate those issues.