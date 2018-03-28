Wednesday's 117-play scrimmage was the most fun I've had at a Razorback football practice in a long time.

I normally dread watching scrimmage work from field level because I feel I get such a better view when I'm looking down from the bleachers, but for some reason I was really able to feel engaged in this scrimmage. The whole practice was on the turf field outside the Walker Pavilion.

The pace was fast, as expected, and it was more of a heavy mist than a downpour. Reporters were still able to write in their notepads, but pages were sticking together and the paper was very hard to write on by the end of the scrimmage.

We were on the side with the defensive players, and the defense dominated the scrimmage. While I didn't necessarily feel like I was right there in it with them as they rushed to the sideline to celebrate a big stop, I could certainly feel their energy, and that was really entertaining.