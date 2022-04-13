 HawgBeat - Weekend Visit Rockets Razorbacks Into Top 12 for '23 Rivals100 O-Lineman
football

Weekend Visit Rockets Razorbacks Into Top 12 for '23 Rivals100 O-Lineman

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Rivals100 offensive tackle Miles McVay has Arkansas squarely in the mix following his Saturday trip to Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks had a number of top prospects on campus this weekend, but arguably none bigger than the 6-foot-7, 336-pound McVay. The 2023 East St. Louis (Ill.) lineman picked up his Arkansas offer last April and was pleasantly surprised with his first trip to the Hill.

“I loved talking to Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Cody) Kennedy,” McVay said. “Their knowledge of how to develop linemen, the realness of how to play the game, the number of players that have been drafted by the NFL and the number of great current O-line coaches from Coach Pittman's coaching tree stood out to me.

“I can see why they call Arkansas ‘O-line U’.”

