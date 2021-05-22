Welch's walk-off clinches SEC title

FAYETTEVILLE — Not even a rain delay that pushed the game deep into the night would let the clock strike midnight on Arkansas’ magical season.

The Razorbacks erased an early three-run deficit and won in walk-off fashion Friday night, with Charlie Welch’s pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth lifting them to a 4-3 win over No. 8 Florida.

The hit sent a packed Baum-Walker Stadium into a frenzy, as it gave No. 1 Arkansas its second ever outright SEC regular-season title - and first since 1999 - while also making it 10 for 10 in conference series this year.

"It hasn't set in yet,” Welch said. “It's just surreal being out here with these guys in front of this fan base. I mean, you can't beat it. It's unbelievable, really."

Most of the 11,084 fans waited out the 1-hour, 45-minute delay at the start of the game and they were treated to a classic finish.

In the ninth inning of a tie game, Casey Opitz got things started when hit a low fastball for a line drive just out of the reach of the Gators’ leaping shortstop. It got into the left-center gap for a double, but center fielder Jud Fabian slipped and the ball rolled all the way to the warning track, allowing Opitz to take third on the play.

After a pop out by Jalen Battles, head coach Dave Van Horn called upon the best bat on his bench. Coming into the game, Welch was hitting .400 in 35 at bats and was an impressive 5 for 9 as a pinch hitter.

The junior college transfer has become a staple of Arkansas’ offense, but he still described his ninth-inning at bat as an “unreal opportunity.”

“He's been plugging me into some big spots lately in pinch-hit at-bats,” Welch said. “I’ve been getting the job done, and he just looked at me and said, 'Are you ready?' I said, 'Yeah, let's go.’”

With the game-winning run just 90 feet away, the Gators brought in one of their outfielders to serve as an extra infielder and played everyone up. The first baseman, for example, was halfway up the line.

Florida reliever Jack Leftwich, who is considered a top prospect for this summer’s MLB Draft, quickly fell behind 3-0, though, and the wheels were turning inside Van Horn’s mind.

“Honestly I was thinking I ought to give him the green light, give him the “hit” sign,” Van Horn said. “He was looking at me and I didn’t give it to him. He threw a good strike and I don’t know if it was down the middle or away, (but) I was kind of frustrated with myself about not letting him swing.”

Welch fouled off the next pitch to get into a full count and Van Horn said he wasn’t sure if the Gators would even try to pitch to him. He speculated they’d throw him a slider down and away to try to get him to chase because a walk didn’t really mean anything and it’d set up the double play.

Instead, Leftwich left a fastball over the plate and a little away. Welch made solid contact on it and Van Horn said they knew it over as soon as the ball left the bat.

“I was looking for the fastball again, was going to try to elevate it,” Welch said. “He had been doing that to righties early on in his outing, so I got it and put it deep in the gap."

Opitz waited at third to tag up on the play, but the ball actually got over the outfielder’s head in right field and he was able to jog home. He emphatically stepped on the plate to end the game and then he and his teammates mobbed Welch.

It was the Razorbacks’ 21st SEC win of the season, which is second only to the 1999 team’s 22 wins, and clinched the overall title thanks to Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina earlier in the day.

They also joined 2013 Vanderbilt as the only teams to win each of their 10 SEC series since the conference went to that format in 1996.

“They’re really hard to get,” Van Horn said about the championship. “So many things have to happen over a 30-game season to have that opportunity. We’ve just played really well every weekend - some better than others, but always just enough.”

This is the second overall SEC title for Van Horn since he returned to coach his alma mater. The Razorbacks shared it with Georgia in 2004, his second year.

That team was picked to finish last in the West and near the bottom of the standings, but ended up securing a top-eight national seed and making it to the College World Series.

“This team reminds me of that team a little bit,” Van Horn said. “This team’s probably a little bit more talented, obviously, but it’s got the same grit. They just kind of show up and get it done.”

Bolden Bounces Back

As it has several times this year, Arkansas got off to an inauspicious start Friday night.

Florida jumped on starter Caleb Bolden early, notching two runs in the first before a leadoff home run by Sterlin Thompson in the second made it 3-0. After the long ball, though, the right-hander retired 12 of the next 14 batters he faced.

“It started out like it was going to get a little crazy,” Van Horn said. “You’ve got to give credit to Bolden, though. He really settled in and gave us…four innings and held down a pretty good lineup, a powerful lineup.”

Van Horn tipped his cap to Kris Armstrong for his two-out double in the first because he hadn’t hit a ball down the left field line all year. He got his hands inside a pitch that was up and in and hit it the other way.

However, Bolden’s next pitch didn’t require such a great swing, as he threw a slider right down the middle of the plate and Kendrick Calilao hit it for a two-run single. That was indicative of what he struggled with early, as he made mistakes when he was ahead or even in the count and Florida capitalized.

He managed to avoid those kind of mistakes after that first hitter in the second inning and finished with seven strikeouts while giving up three earned runs on four hits and one walk in four innings.