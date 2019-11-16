West Memphis PF Chris Moore Picks Auburn, What it means for Arkansas
It was a roller-coaster week and a half leading up to the decision of Rivals150 senior Chris Moore. The power forward went from trending to Memphis, then to Arkansas, then to Auburn before his Saturday afternoon announcement.
In the end, it was the Auburn Tigers and Bruce Pearl that won him over. Moore is the no. 21-ranked power forward in the nation and 101st prospect overall. The 6-foot-6 future Tiger took his official visit to Auburn last, two weekends ago:
"It went well, I got to hang out with some great players, some great players that I looked up to playing on the (AAU) circuit and in high school. Allen (Flanigan), that’s my guy. We come from the same area and I grew up playing against him. And the atmosphere and the welcoming Auburn showed was outstanding.”
Rivals sources on the Auburn side began being very active while there was silence from the Arkansas and Memphis camp Friday, which is never a good sign.
What it means for Arkansas
Moore is one of five in-state Rivals150 prospects that Eric Musselman was trying to lock down for the 2020 class. That being said, Arkansas was going to have to shed numbers to fit all five in the class anyways. The Hogs still have 4-stars Davonte Davis and Moses Moody committed, with decisions by Jaylin Williams and KK Robinson coming up on Nov. 23 and Nov. 28 respectively.
A lot of Arkansas fans are now worried about what this means for their chances with Northside standout Williams, Moore's AAU teammate at Woodz Elite who took his official visit to Auburn with him. Williams took his official visit to Arkansas the weekend after his visit to Auburn and his reaction was very positive. Williams cut his list to two–Arkansas and Auburn, cutting out A&M. Read that visit reaction here.
The Rivals analysts have said all along it would be very difficult to get all five and that getting even two or three would be enough to make Arkansas a competitive tournament team.
