It was a roller-coaster week and a half leading up to the decision of Rivals150 senior Chris Moore. The power forward went from trending to Memphis, then to Arkansas, then to Auburn before his Saturday afternoon announcement.

In the end, it was the Auburn Tigers and Bruce Pearl that won him over. Moore is the no. 21-ranked power forward in the nation and 101st prospect overall. The 6-foot-6 future Tiger took his official visit to Auburn last, two weekends ago:

"It went well, I got to hang out with some great players, some great players that I looked up to playing on the (AAU) circuit and in high school. Allen (Flanigan), that’s my guy. We come from the same area and I grew up playing against him. And the atmosphere and the welcoming Auburn showed was outstanding.”

Rivals sources on the Auburn side began being very active while there was silence from the Arkansas and Memphis camp Friday, which is never a good sign.