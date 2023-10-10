Alabama head coach Nick Saban began his 17th season with the Tide this year after finishing the 2022 season with an 11--2 overall record and tied for first in the SEC West. Saban led the Tide last year to an appearance in the Sugar Bowl, where they defeated Kansas State 45-20.

After starting the 2023 season off with a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State and a 34-24 loss to Texas, Alabama followed that up with a 17-3 win against South Florida, a 24-10 win over Ole Miss, a 40-17 win over Mississippi State and a 26-20 victory against Texas A&M last Saturday. Up next, the Tide have a meeting with Arkansas on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In a matchup against the Tide last year, the Razorbacks got out to a slow start during the first half and were down 21-0 before Alabama quarterback Bryce Young exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury in the second quarter.

With Young out of the game, the Hogs went on a 23-7 scoring run to bring the deficit to 28-23. At the start of the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe ran the ball 77 yards on 3rd-and-15 to the Arkansas 3-yard line. The Tide scored a touchdown and went on to win the matchup 49-26.

Now the starting signal caller for No. 11 Alabama, Milroe completed four passes for 65 yards and added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Arkansas in last year's game.

Through the first six games of the 2023 season, Milroe has completed 75 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns while adding another 158 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

