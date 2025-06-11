What Arkansas basketball's schedule looks like so far

There is still several months the start of the college basketball season for the Razorbacks, and some high-profile matchups have started being announced.

The latest news about Arkansas' schedule came out on Tuesday, as Jon Rothstein reported Arkansas and Kentucky will only play once next season, and the game will be played at Bud Walton Arena. Last year, the two also played just once and the game was played at Kentucky.

The rest of the home-and-away designations for Southeastern Conference should be announced soon. Last year the designations were released on May 13.