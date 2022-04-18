What Arkansas' final week of spring ball looks like

FAYETTEVILLE — Spring ball at Arkansas is typically capped by a Red-White spring game, but this year is far from typical.

Not only did the Razorbacks replace the annual event with an open practice, which had to be moved indoors because of bad weather, but they also aren’t quite done with spring ball.

Saturday was just practice No. 12 out of 15, so Arkansas has another week of practices before wrapping things up and shifting to offseason summer workouts.

Head coach Sam Pittman told reporters that the Razorbacks would go through a normal “thud” practice for just under two hours and work on situational stuff Tuesday, followed by a Thursday practice in “spiders” — light padding, but otherwise helmet-only.

The exact plans for the final day of spring ball are still up in the air, but Pittman said they definitely won’t be in the stadium because it will be getting set up for the Garth Brooks concert that night.

Instead, the Razorbacks will be on the practice field that morning, with the older players likely getting light work before a scrimmage for the third-team offense and defense.

“We'll take the vets and do indy, probably some type of…team run O versus D,” Pittman said. “We might have a one-on-one session with wide receivers, DB's, O-line, D-line, and we'll scrimmage the threes. That's it for the older guys. That would be the plan right now.”