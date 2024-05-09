We begin our series scouting each player for the upcoming roster to give fans an idea of what to expect from each this upcoming season. It is only fitting for HawgBeat to start this series with arguably the biggest fish the new Razorback coaching staff has landed so far: Johnell Davis.

So far, the Razorbacks have landed seven players for the upcoming season, leaving six open scholarships remaining to fill. Those seven additions are all high-quality players, either ranked highly on any number of outlets or highly sought-after by high major programs.

While fans have gotten antsy at times with the slower, more methodical roster-building process that they are accustomed to, patience has proven worthwhile.

Perhaps what makes Davis so dangerous and such a coveted transfer is his offensive prowess. His role can best be described as a combo guard, with the ability to play with the ball in his hands or away from the ball. Davis' role at Arkansas will most likely be off the ball in a primary scorer role, which he should flourish in.

There are endless ways that Davis can score. First, looking at how he plays with the ball in his hands, he is a three-level threat with the ability to break down defenders off the bounce and get to the cup, as well as being able to stretch the floor by shooting from the perimeter. He has great finishing ability at the rim, and although he doesn't shoot from the midrange often, he does have the ability to knock down those shots if taken.

In addition to getting to the rim and finishing, Davis handles the ball well in ball-screen actions as the ballhandler.

Oftentimes at Florida Atlantic he would try to use the screen and either get to the rim or dump it off to the roll man, but with the way this roster is shaping up, it would be a bonus to have another guard be able to utilize the pick and pop action with versatile pieces in the frontcourt like Zvonimir Ivisic and Adou Thiero.

While Davis projects as an off-ball guard next season, he has shown the ability to facilitate when needed, posting a 17.6% assist rate last season, which would have been first on the Razorback roster last season.

Where Davis will really shine offensively in this offense will be off ball, though. Bringing in five-star freshman Boogie Fland and prioritizing Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner for the point guard position, there will be ample opportunity for the former Owl to play alongside two talented point guards who can facilitate.

With a knack for shooting from the perimeter as a trail man in transition and in spot-up situations, Davis should be able to maintain his shooting efficiency even with the uptick in competition the SEC will bring just by not being the sole focus of the defense.

Last season, Davis shot a career-high 41.4% from beyond the arc on his highest volume of his career with 4.1 three-point attempts per game. The spacing that will create is crucial and should be a welcome change from what Arkansas fans have been accustomed to in recent years.

His ability to make an impact off the ball isn't limited to merely just shooting from the perimeter, rather he also boasts elite instincts in filling space and cutting or slashing to receive entry passes and finish at the rim, where, as mentioned above, he thrives.

According to the College Basketball Scouting YouTube channel, Davis also managed to knock down nine threes from beyond 25 feet. For reference, the NBA three-point line sits at 23 feet, nine inches, whereas the college arc is at 22 feet, 1.75 inches. In other words, Davis has limitless range.