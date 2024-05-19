Advertisement
What Arkansas is getting in five-star Boogie Fland

Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Not long ago, Arkansas signed three McDonald's All-Americans in a single class and had the Razorbacks near the top of recruiting rankings and national hype everywhere.

Fast forward just two years, and Arkansas has two McDonald's All-Americans incoming and has been the most talked about program of the offseason thus far. Five-star signee and "Burger Boy" Boogie Fland brings even more hype and notoriety to the basketball machine in Fayetteville.

A top-10 recruit according to Rivals hailing from New York, Fland is poised to have a massive freshman year under Arkansas head coach John Calipari. He is the second-highest ranked recruit out of high school to commit to Arkansas behind former Hog guard Nick Smith Jr.

Fland's recruitment to Arkansas was fairly brief, as he followed Calipari from Kentucky, so fans might be unfamiliar with his game as a whole.

HawgBeat has you covered with a full breakdown of Fland including stats, highlights, offensive and defensive attributes and intangibles:

Bio and Stats:

Hometown: White Plains, New York

High School: Archbishop Stepinac

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 155

Years of Eligibility: 4

Accolades: McDonald's All-American, two-time city champion, U17 Team USA

Highlights:

