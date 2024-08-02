Five-star guard Darius Acuff Jr. committed to Arkansas on Friday, causing even more excitement for the basketball program under new head coach John Calipari.

Though he has yet to coach the Razorbacks in an actual game, Calipari has earned the commitment of a second five-star recruit in the span of a couple months, and four total top-25 recruits from the high school ranks. The new Head Hog has the fanbase highly anticipating the upcoming basketball season, to say the least.

While Acuff won't suit up for Arkansas until the following season, assuming he signs, fans have every reason to be excited with his addition to the program. He is easily one of the most gifted scorers in the 2025 class.

The five-star is currently ranked No. 9 in the nation on Rivals, and his commitment gives the Razorbacks their second top-10 recruit in the past three classes, the other being former No. 2 overall recruit Nick Smith Jr. in the 2022 class.

HawgBeat has a full scouting report on Acuff's game, including what makes him such a top-level scorer and areas he can improve on before stepping on the floor in a Razorback uniform.