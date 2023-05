Arkansas has had good production from the linebacker room in recent years, and things seem to be looking up next year with the return of Christopher "Pooh" Paul Jr., along with the addition of South Florida transfer Antonio Grier Jr.

On Monday, the Razorbacks received more help in that department with the commitment of Cincinnati linebacker transfer Jaheim Thomas. A Cincinnati native and three-year player for the Bearcats, Thomas entered the transfer portal April 16 and found a new home a little over two weeks later.