Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and receivers coach Kenny Guiton made another splash in the transfer portal Sunday with the commitment of Bowling Green transfer receiver Tyrone Broden.

After visiting Oklahoma and Penn State earlier in the month, Broden set a commitment date for last Wednesday, which he then postponed that day and said his recruitment was still open. Just two days later, he was on campus in Fayetteville, where he eventually chose to be his new home.