How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Missouri

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (27-3, 8-1 SEC) will host the Missouri Tigers (11-17, 0-9 SEC) for a three-game set this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Game 1 between the Diamond Hogs and Tigers on Friday was postponed due to inclement weather, and the first matchup will now take place Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT. Games 2 and 3 will be played Sunday as part of a double-header.

When asked about his starting rotation for the series, coach Dave Van Horn affirmed Thursday there were no changes to the usual order of left-hander Zach Root, righty Gabe Gaeckle and southpaw Landon Beidelschies.

However, Van Horn did say that once-starter Gage Wood, who hasn't pitched since the Michigan game on Feb. 23 due to a shoulder injury, won't take the mound against the Tigers. An update for prominent bullpen lefty Parker Coil was given, as well.

"We’ll get Parker back hopefully sometime, not this month but hopefully in May," Van Horn said. "He can help us down the stretch."

Starting in Game 1 for the Razorbacks will be the aforementioned junior Root, who sports a 3.23 ERA in 39.0 IP this season. He's racked up 53 strikeouts, 12 walks and 31 hits allowed in that span. Root is coming off back-to-back 7+ inning outings against South Carolina (7.0 IP) and Vanderbilt (7.2 IP), respectively.

Arkansas owns a 26-15 all-time advantage over Missouri, which includes a 14-4 mark in games played in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are 17-4 overall against the Tigers under Van Horn.

A sweep over Missouri will improve Arkansas to 11-1 in SEC play, the best 12-game start in league play since the 1992 and 2024 seasons.

