Less than a month after signing his national letter of intent to play for the University of Arkansas, Bryant native Catrell Wallace was involved in an incident that resulted in his arrest on February 24th on charges of 2nd degree sexual assault and tampering.

Per the Benton Police department report, the incident leading to these charges reportedly occurred during the early morning hours on January 1.

The report reads: "Wallace was 18 years of age at the time of the incident; the victim was 12. Although it appears to have been a consensual encounter, BNPD detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime. It was also noted that Wallace instructed witnesses to lie about the crime in an effort to conceal it. This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming."

The former Bryant High School linebacker and basketball player was released from Saline County at 2:24 the same day that he turned himself in and posted on social media, "Since everybody wanna talk and don't know the situation ima let y'all know. Yes I was locked up for a couple hours cause of some rumors going around and this and that. I'm out now and ain't nun happened to me. The charges will more than likely be dropped."

Wallace's NLI status with Arkansas now hangs in the balance. Per NLI administrative guidelines, the University has every right to pull the linebacker/defensive lineman's athletics aid if he's convicted.

In that instance, Arkansas would not be able to regain the initial counter scholarship spot (for which there is a 25 player limit) but there would be an open spot in the overall scholarship total of 85, which could then be used by a current walk-on.

There have been plenty of instances of athletics programs sticking with a signee's NLI agreement and accepting them on to the team after charges were dropped (LSU - Jeremy Hill), but there have also been situations where programs don't take players regardless of their name being cleared (Jett Duffy - Central Michigan). If charges are dropped, it seems would be up to the discretion of the University (and Sam Pittman) whether or not to allow Wallace on to the team.

Arkansas media relations sent out a statement from Coach Pittman on Monday: “We are gathering information and (are) in contact with the proper authorities regarding the situation,” Pittman said. “Once we have additional information, we will make a determination on his status with our program.”