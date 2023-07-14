Let’s take a closer look at what Russell will bring to the Arkansas locker room next season.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith has always kept a full stable of running backs, and it’s no different in this class with Russell, as well as four-star Jadan Baugh, on the commitment list.

Arkansas won out for his commitment over Tennessee and South Carolina, who he had included in his top 3 prior to his announcement.

The second running back in the class of 2024 officially joined the fold on Friday as four-star running back Braylen Russell recommitted to Arkansas.

Last year for Benton, Russell rushed for 1,643 yards on 240 attempts and he found the end zone 26 times. He added 224 receiving yards on 22 receptions and scored once through the air.

What Russell brings to Arkansas is a unique blend of speed and size that translates well to the SEC level. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he has the strength and speed to carry a solid workload for the Hogs.

His frame also suggests that he has the ability to add more weight when he gets on campus and in an SEC training room, meaning he could find himself in the same category of size as current star Rahiem "Rocket" Sanders, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 237 pounds.

The in-state prospect will have the chance to show what he’s capable of early when he gets on campus as well. Running backs have a tendency to contribute somewhat early, which was the case for current Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion, who rushed for 293 yards and five touchdowns last season.

After this season, it’s a foregone conclusion that Sanders will be off the NFL, and should junior AJ Green have an above average season, there’s a chance he tries his hand in the professional ranks as well. Redshirt junior Dominique Johnson is another name to factor in, but he's dealt with two tears to the same ACL in the past two seasons.

That would leave a void for the Razorbacks, and while Dubinion and true freshman Isaiah Augustave will have experience over Russell, he’ll get his shot to prove he belongs in the rotation in some capacity in the same vein Dubinion did.

By calling the Hogs, Russell joins an impressive haul of in-state prospects by head coach Sam Pittman and his coaching staff. They missed out on four-stars Walker White and Brian Huff, but have gotten a big portion of SEC-level recruits in four-star defensive end Charleston Collins, four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield and three-star wide receiver CJ Brown.