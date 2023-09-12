BYU head coach Kalani Sitake began his eighth season with the Cougars this year and he has accumulated a 58-34 overall record during his time in Provo, Utah. A former fullback himself, Burns was a three-year starter at BYU from 1997-2000. He completed his collegiate career with 373 rushing yards on 86 carries and 536 receiving yards on 62 receptions. In a matchup against the Razorbacks in Provo last season, the Cougars couldn't stop Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson in a 52-35 defeat. The Razorback signal caller threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns while adding another 32 yards on the ground. The Cougars ended the 2022 season with an 8-5 overall record that included victories over Baylor, Boise State and Stanford. After a low-scoring 14-0 victory in Week 1 against Sam Houston, BYU turned the offensive output up another level in a 41-16 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday. Here is everything Sitake had to say in his Monday press conference about Arkansas ahead of Saturday's game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, which is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be available to watch on ESPN2:

On Arkansas and head coach Sam Pittman

Sitake: "We have a great team in Arkansas. Well-coached team. Really excited about the matchup. Sam Pittman is an amazing person. Great mentor and coach, and I like being around him. I'm looking forward to talking to him before and after the game. I think in terms of coaching, I really admire what he's done and the way he leads. "He obviously has the background of an o-line guy, so I know they'll be really physical. We played against them last year and they put up a lot of points on us and they got the victory. So, we're looking for the rematch and going out to Arkansas and going to enjoy this game try to get ready for them."

On Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson

Sitake: "Tough team, tons of talent. Doesn't hurt that they have a veteran quarterback returning that's big and strong. Can run and can throw. And then he has a strong arm, a next level arm. Put that with big receivers, that's always going to be a problem."

On Arkansas' wide receivers and tight ends

Sitake: "They have some tight ends that can catch and throw great blocks. They they have big receivers, three receivers that basically all have about 100 yards each in receiving yards."

On Arkansas' physicality

Sitake: "I still see the same talent, the same physical o-line. The presence at the line of scrimmage. Very capable runners. I mean, you know, if you look at the first couple games — they're physical, they can run and make big plays. But you combine that with a quarterback that can run himself, it's just always deadly."

On Arkansas' offensive scheme