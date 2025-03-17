What Kansas coach Bill Self said about Arkansas, Calipari

Kansas HC Bill Self. (Photo by © William Purnell-Imagn Images)

Arkansas basketball continues its 2024-25 season Thursday against Kansas in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament, and Jayhawks head coach Bill Self spoke to the media Sunday to preview the matchup. Kansas (21-12, 11-9 Big 12) had a relatively underwhelming year in league play, but still managed to pick up wins over North Carolina, Michigan State, Duke, Iowa State, Arizona and others. Under Self's leadership, Kansas has accumulated a 609-147 (283-83 Big 12) overall record in 22 seasons. Through 33 games, the Jayhawks boast the No. 109 scoring offense (76.2 PPG) and No. 94 scoring defense (69.3 PAPG) in the country. This will mark the 14th meeting between the two teams, as Kansas leads the series, 8-6. Arkansas won the most recent matchup, 72-71, in the Round of 32 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Here's everything Self had to say about John Calipari, the Razorbacks and Thursday's game:

On facing Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament:

Self: "Well, they're a different team obviously and we'll be a different team. Hunter (Dickinson) didn't suit in that game, but a lot probably depends for them on health situation and how those two guys are from a health standpoint. But, it's a hard draw. But, you deserve a hard draw. "You're a 7-seed, you're going to play a team that's similar to you regardless, and then you're going to have to play a team that's had one of the best years in the country in the second team regardless of it was Arkansas, regardless of if it was St John's. So, it's a hard draw but that's the position that certainly we're in and every other 7-seed is in. But, I like it, I'm looking forward to it. I think it'll be fun."

On what stands out about facing a John Calipari team:

Self: "I think, to me, he's always great at recruiting great players and terrific athletes. I think they do a good job coaching them too and I think they usually guard, and I'm sure they'll do that and they're battle-tested going through the grind of the SEC. But, it'll be a fun, competitive game. "I know we're going to have to play really well to win and I believe they're going to have to play well to win too. So, we've gone against each other quite a bit over time, but I don't believe we've ever gone against each other, except in two really big games, in the NCAA Tournament, and we split those. So, it'll be a much-talked-about matchup, I assume."

On the loss to Arkansas in the 2023 NCAA Tournament: