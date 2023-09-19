LSU head coach Brian Kelly began his second season with the Tigers this year after finishing the 2022 season with a 10-4 overall record and an appearance in the SEC Championship game. The former Notre Dame coach won 92 games with the Irish, including three 10-win seasons, two 11-win seasons and one 12-win season. In a matchup against the Tigers last year, the Razorbacks couldn't get anything going offensively without quarterback KJ Jefferson in a cold and dry environment in Fayetteville. LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. harassed the Arkansas offensive line with eight total tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss, and he will look to do more of the same in this year's matchup. After starting the season off with a 45-24 loss to Florida State, LSU followed that up with a huge 72-10 win over Grambling State before demolishing Mississippi State in Starkville 41-14 last weekend. Here is everything Kelly had to say in his Monday press conference about Arkansas ahead of Saturday's game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which is slated to kick off at 6:00 p.m. CT and will be available to watch on ESPN:

On matchup with Arkansas

Kelly: "I think we all know about this game, it is a hard-fought, physical game each and every year. I think the last three years have been decided by a total of something like nine points I think. It’s a rivalry trophy, the Battle for the Boot. It’s an annual trophy that started between the two schools back in the mid-90’s. "So, I know our guys understand who we’re playing and the tough games that we’ve had with them, including last year. So they’ll be prepared for that. Now it’s about preparing the right way again this week and playing with that competitive edge. So, looking forward to that."

On Sam Pittman and offensive players:

Kelly: "They’ve got some good players. Sam Pittman does a great job. Have a ton of respect for Sam and he’ll have his team ready to play. Bouncing back from last week’s loss. He’ll have his team ready to go and we’ll have to respond. "KJ Jefferson, the quarterback, three-year starter. Think we all know about his size and strength. Can run the football. Raheim Sanders, AJ Green, two outstanding backs. Armstrong too."

On Arkansas defense and new DC Travis Williams

Kelly: "And then defense, new defensive coordinator from UCF. He’s had great success, great pedigree in the SEC. He was with Kevin Steele at Auburn. So, we know we got our hands full."

On quarterback KJ Jefferson