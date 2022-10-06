The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2) will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday in front of a hostile crowd at Davis Wade Stadium. Bulldogs' head coach Mike Leach has his team off to the best start its seen during his tenure. Though the Hogs have lost two games in a row, head coach Sam Pittman has a talented squad, and he is 2-0 against Leach during his time in Fayetteville. Here is everything Leach had to say about Arkansas this week, including quotes from his Monday press conference and Wednesday's SEC Teleconference:

Does KJ Jefferson's availability determine how you prepare for Arkansas?

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has been dealing with a head injury suffered in the Alabama game. His status for Saturday's game is unknown, but Pittman confirmed on "Sam Pittman Live" that Jefferson practiced Wednesday and will make the trip to Starkville. "First, him, we know everything about," Leach said. "Whoever is behind him, we’ll see. I don’t know for sure that he’s out. A lot of times it looks like someone’s out and then they come in there and there isn’t anything wrong with them. I don’t think they’re going to change their whole offense, it’s difficult to do in a week no matter who you’re playing. It’ll be pretty similar to what they do already. They can’t re-teach everything." Leach echoed these comments during the SEC Teleconference. "Well, I think they'll stick with what they do on offense, at least to a large extent," Leach said. "And so, you know, you're still preparing for the same offense."

What do you know about Arkansas' backup QBs Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby?

Leach was asked his thoughts on Arkansas' backup quarterbacks in the event that Jefferson is unable to play. "Good players, but again, in the end, I think they'll run what they do offensively," Leach said. "I'll be curious of how they move their feet."

How does this year's Arkansas defense compare to the past two seasons?

Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom's game plan against the Bulldogs has worked the past two seasons. Leach said he thinks Odom will try to do a lot of the same this time around. "I think it’s similar," Leach said. "He’s got his package that he’s worked for years to refine, put together. There are some changes here or there to accommodate the players he’s got. But I don’t think he’s going to reinvent something new that he’s taken well over a decade developing."

How well do you know Sam Pittman and what do you think of him?

Pittman and Leach took over their respective programs in 2020, and Pittman has gotten the best of Leach since then. "He’s had a great career," Leach said. "Just a good, hard-nosed football coach. Background wise, we’re both o-line coaches. We both coached o-line for a lot of our careers."

Bumper Pool is approaching Arkansas' all-time tackle record. He's done well against your team in the past. Thoughts?

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool has 30 total tackles in the past two meeting against the Bulldogs. Leach gave a classic answer when asked about Pool. "I think he’s good," Leach said. "He's got one of the greatest football names ever, and I think that he’s just kind of, especially for his position, that he… You know, he’s just constantly playing. I mean, he's not one of those guys that ever takes any plays off. He’s constantly going somewhere trying to get in the action."

What are your thoughts on Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders?