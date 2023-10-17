Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett began his first season with the Bulldogs this year after being promoted from his defensive coordinator position following former Bulldogs' head coach Mike Leach's unfortunate passing in December of 2022.

After starting the 2023 season off with wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Arizona, Mississippi State followed that up with three straight losses to LSU, South Carolina and Alabama.

Last time out, the Bulldogs earned a 41-28 victory over Western Michigan. Mississippi State had a bye week this past weekend and it is now looking forward to a meeting with Arkansas on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

In a matchup against the Bulldgos last year, the Razorbacks were without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson due to injury. Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin played in his place, but neither was enough for a dangerous Mississippi State offense in a 40-17 defeat.

Starting quarterback Will Rogers completed 32 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns in the win. It's uncertain if Rogers will play against the Hogs on Saturday after he suffered an apparent shoulder injury against Western Michigan in the Bulldogs' last matchup.

If he doesn't, it's likely that backup quarterback Mike Wright will get the nod. A transfer from Vanderbilt, Wright has completed 192 passes for 2,128 and 22 touchdowns in his career with another 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Here is everything Arnett had to say in his Monday press conference about Arkansas ahead of Saturday's game in Fayetteville, which is slated to kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT and it will be available to watch on the SEC Network: