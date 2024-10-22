What Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said about Arkansas

Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against Mississippi State in just four days at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, and Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby spoke to the media Monday to preview the matchup.

Mississippi State opened its season with a 56-7 blowout over Eastern Kentucky before dropping two straight non conference games to Arizona State and Toledo. The Bulldogs’ struggles have continued in SEC play, as they sit 0-4 in the league and 1-6 overall.

A former Ole Miss and Oklahoma offensive coordinator and the brother-in-law of former Arkansas play caller Kendal Briles, Lebby is serving his first year as a collegiate coach

This will mark the 35th meeting between the two teams, as Arkansas leads the series 18-15-1. Mississippi State has won the last two matchups between the two programs, with the latest Arkansas victory coming in 2021, 31-28.

Here's everything Lebby had to say about head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks and his team: