What Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said about Arkansas

Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against Mississippi State in just four days at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, and Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby spoke to the media Monday to preview the matchup.
Mississippi State opened its season with a 56-7 blowout over Eastern Kentucky before dropping two straight non conference games to Arizona State and Toledo. The Bulldogs’ struggles have continued in SEC play, as they sit 0-4 in the league and 1-6 overall.
A former Ole Miss and Oklahoma offensive coordinator and the brother-in-law of former Arkansas play caller Kendal Briles, Lebby is serving his first year as a collegiate coach
This will mark the 35th meeting between the two teams, as Arkansas leads the series 18-15-1. Mississippi State has won the last two matchups between the two programs, with the latest Arkansas victory coming in 2021, 31-28.
Here's everything Lebby had to say about head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks and his team:
On Arkansas:
Lebby: “There is a little bit of carryover. Pitt's done an unbelievable job of getting those guys to win close games. That's what they're doing right now. Last week didn't go for them like previous weeks, but beating Tennessee at home and Auburn in a really close game.
“That's where they have made big strides. You see a physical football team that plays with a ton of effort. It's in all three phases. A really good SEC opponent that has won 2 SEC games, and they'll be here Saturday morning, and we'll have to go take victory.”
On having a good crowd against the Hogs:
Lebby: “It's a huge deal for us. I talked about it after the game and can't say it enough. My appreciation to our fan base for the stadium to be the way it was with the things we're going through is special.
“It was special for our recruits to see a fan base create so much noise and show support for us when things haven't been perfect by any stretch. That will be a big thing Saturday. We'll have a beautiful day, a great SEC opponent coming to town, we'll need a great environment.”
On MSU being close to getting over the hump:
Lebby: ”I feel and our guys feel that it is a fine line where we have a chance to have a happy locker room if there are two things different inside the game. It's that close.
“Understanding that and our preparation, out-preparing our opponent starting today, finding a way to make that jump. There has been great improvement. We need to win. That's what we're fighting to do.”