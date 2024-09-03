PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

What Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy said about Arkansas

Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy.
Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy. (© SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against No. 17 Oklahoma State in just four days at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy spoke to the media Monday to preview the matchup.

Oklahoma State opened its season with a 44-20 win over reigning FCS national champs South Dakota State. Star running back Ollie Gordon II rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, while seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman completed 25-of-34 throws for 267 yards and three scores.

Last season, Oklahoma State finished with a 10-4 (7-2 Big 12) overall record including wins over Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas A&M in the 2023 Texas Bowl.

This will mark the 47th meeting between the two teams, and Arkansas leads the series 30-15-1. The last meeting came back on Sept. 20, 1980, when then-No. 17 Arkansas secured a 33-20 win over the Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Here's everything Gundy had to say about head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks:

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Advertisement

On playing against SEC size:

Gundy: "When you play a team in the SEC, you're going to play girth. You're going to play massive guys that have a lot of size and are physical in the box, and they have a really good geographic location for producing bigger, tight bodies like that. So, that's where I mentioned we, we need to make good strides between last week and this week in order to block a completely different front than what we saw last week."

On Sam Pittman:

Gundy: "He's been at Oklahoma, but I think when he was at Oklahoma, I was at Maryland or something. I can't remember. I had seen him before, know people that know him moreso than me. He's a lot older than me. I say that jokingly. People that I know that know him speak very highly of him as a person and a football coach. So, I've just been more aware of him and not really known him."

On the Arkansas-Oklahoma State series:

Gundy: "I think the series is good for reasons...because you're going to want to play quality non-conference schedules now so the committee will have respect for that, and this is a good matchup because it's two hours and 45 minutes away and you have a lot of crossover with people.

"There's a lot of Arkansas people that can live here and there's a lot of Oklahoma people that have migrated there with Walmart and all of that stuff. So, I think it's good."

On Arkansas QB Taylen Green:

Gundy: "You got to have a guy for him. When you are competing against a guy that has the ability to run, you have to take that into account in your structure of defense and the style of play. So, we have plenty of ways to do that because we see them quite a bit now, it's just a matter of being disciplined, make sure somebody has responsibility for the quarterback."

On Arkansas' talent level:

Gundy: "The running back. He's a guy that can make plays. I've scanned through over the summer and they have four or five games they played last year that they could have won. So, I don't know what their record was last year, but it looked like to me they could have won eight games pretty easy in obviously a very difficult conference.

"They played against good teams and lost single-digit points late in the fourth quarter. So, this team that we're playing Saturday, regardless of what anybody in the country may think, will be as talented as anybody we play all year, in my opinion."

On Arkansas OC Bobby Petrino:

Gundy: "He's got a system he believes in. I think from a distance, and (I've) crossed paths with him some and seen crossover tapes on him for years, he's got a system that he's going to stay in and then he's going to vary it a little bit based on what the strengths are for his skill players which is what he's referring to, would be my guess.

"So, a comparison would be like what we've done here the last 15 years on offense. We don't get away from our core system on offense, but it varies based on who our quarterback is, what kind of a threat we have outside and who our running back is.

"So, we look a little different now that we looked when Mason Rudolph was playing here and that was because of Mason and the skill we had on the perimeter compared to what we have with Ollie (Gordon II) right now. So, I'd say that would be a pretty good illustration of what his system is in my opinion, I could be way off, and what he's trying to accomplish."

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy93aGF0LW9rbGFob21hLXN0YXRlLWhjLW1pa2UtZ3VuZHktc2Fp ZC1hYm91dC1hcmthbnNhcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJrYW5zYXMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZ3aGF0LW9rbGFob21hLXN0YXRlLWhjLW1pa2UtZ3VuZHktc2FpZC1h Ym91dC1hcmthbnNhcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDczJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t PgoKCg==