Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin began his fourth season with the Rebels this year after finishing the 2022 season with an 8-5 overall record and tied for third in the SEC West.

After starting the 2023 season off with a 73-7 win over Mercer and a 37-20 victory against Tulane, Ole Miss followed that up with a 48-23 win against Georgia Tech, a 24-10 loss to Alabama and a 55-49 win over LSU last Saturday. Up next, the Rebels have a meeting with Arkansas on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

In a matchup against the Rebels last year, the Razorbacks got out to a massive 42-6 lead in the third quarter before allowing Ole Miss to chip away with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to bring the final score to 42-27.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart started for the Rebels and completed 21 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Running back Quinshon Judkins added 214 yards and a touchdown on the ground off of 24 carries.

Here is everything Kiffin had to say in his Monday press conference about Arkansas ahead of Saturday's game in Oxford, which is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and it will be available to watch on the SEC Network: