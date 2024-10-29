What Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said about Arkansas

Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against No. 19 Ole Miss in just four days at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to the media Monday to preview the matchup.

After starting the year in the Top-10 of the AP Poll with four-straight non-conference wins, Ole Miss was defeated by Kentucky and LSU in SEC play. The Rebels do own victories over South Carolina and Oklahoma, however.

Under Kiffin's leadership, Ole Miss has accumulated a 40-17 (22-15 SEC) overall record with 10 and 11-win campaigns. This season, the Rebels boast the No. 4 total offense (538.1 YPG) and No. 4 passing offense (354.0 YPG) in the country.

This will mark the 68th meeting between the two teams, as Arkansas leads the series 38-30-1. The Razorbacks and Rebels have alternated wins and losses since both Kiffin and head coach Sam Pittman were hired in 2020, with the last Arkansas victory coming in 2022.

Here's everything Kiffin had to say about Pittman, the Razorbacks and his team: