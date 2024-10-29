What Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said about Arkansas

in other news
Razorbacks roll with big plays, Green's six-touchdown day
Taylen Green led a vintage Bobby Petrino Arkansas offensive performance against Mississippi State.
Braylen Russell answers call in win at Mississippi State
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that it was time to
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25
Video of Arkansas' Sam Pittman, players postgame press conference after the 58-25 win at Mississippi State.
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25
Join in on HawgBeat's game thread on The Trough message board for updates from Arkansas at Mississippi State.
Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against No. 19 Ole Miss in just four days at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to the media Monday to preview the matchup.
After starting the year in the Top-10 of the AP Poll with four-straight non-conference wins, Ole Miss was defeated by Kentucky and LSU in SEC play. The Rebels do own victories over South Carolina and Oklahoma, however.
Under Kiffin's leadership, Ole Miss has accumulated a 40-17 (22-15 SEC) overall record with 10 and 11-win campaigns. This season, the Rebels boast the No. 4 total offense (538.1 YPG) and No. 4 passing offense (354.0 YPG) in the country.
This will mark the 68th meeting between the two teams, as Arkansas leads the series 38-30-1. The Razorbacks and Rebels have alternated wins and losses since both Kiffin and head coach Sam Pittman were hired in 2020, with the last Arkansas victory coming in 2022.
Here's everything Kiffin had to say about Pittman, the Razorbacks and his team:
On former Arkansas LB Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.:
Kiffin: “I just thought he was he so physical and played so hard. He got hurt in (last year’s game at Ole Miss) and I felt like there was a difference when he was in there and that he was a difference-maker. He’s been great for us and I love the energy he plays with. I discussed it today. He’s got to make better decisions right at the end on his penalties but he plays really hard and is a great teammate.”
On Arkansas' offense and QB Taylen Green:
Kiffin: “We have to do a great job of containing (Green). The guy is as talented and as long as they come. We’re going to have to do whatever he tries to do, rush really well and contain him and have a really good plan. (Arkansas offensive coordinator) Coach (Bobby) Petrino has done a great job on offense and given people a lot of problems.
"We played him last year (at Texas A&M) and he did a good job against us. This is a really well-coached team all around. They made major defensive improvements in Year 1 a year ago with a new defensive staff and they’re doing a great job.”
On Arkansas' defense:
Kiffin: “I think they’re big up front. I think they’re really physical. I think they plugged in some portal guys at linebacker and (defensive back). They’re doing a really good job for them. I think they always play tough. Even playing them at Alabama, they seem to always play tougher at home. We’re going to have to play really well.”
On Arkansas OC Bobby Petrino:
Kiffin: “He does a really good job of play-actions and coaches the quarterbacks really well. You could see their improvement at A&M just in one year and what they’ve done already this year with (Green).”
