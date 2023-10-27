Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter is heading into his 19th season with the Boilermakers this year after leading his team to a 29-6 overall record last season.

Winners of the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Tournament champions, Purdue was awarded the No. 1 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers were defeated in a surprising upset by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson — the second ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.

Overall, Purdue is 413-198 (209-120 Big Ten) under the direction of Painter. During his tenure, the Boilermakers have reached the tournament 14 times with five Sweet 16's and one Elite Eight.

Returning for Purdue is the reigning consensus National Player of the Year Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4, 300-pound center averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 60.7% shooting from the field for the Boilermakers last season.

Other key names to know for Purdue are returning guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Smith is the lead man for the Boilermakers, as he averaged 4.4 assists last season to go along with 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. Loyer, on the other hand, is more of an all-around scorer. He averaged 11.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year.

It'll be interesting to see how Arkansas matches up with the two guards, as the Razorbacks made multiple transfer portal additions at the position during the offseason and have the depth to keep up with almost every team in the country.

This will unofficially be the third time the Razorbacks and Boilermakers have met. Purdue won the initial meeting, 57-51, at the 1939 Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans. The ninth-ranked Hogs won the second matchup 78-68 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 1983.

Arkansas and Purdue could possibly rematch next year. Sports San Diego officials announced that the field for the 2024 Rady Children’s Invitational will include the Arkansas Razorbacks, BYU Cougars, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Purdue Boilermakers. The second annual tournament will take place Nov. 28-29 inside LionTree Arena on the campus of UC San Diego.

No. 14 Arkansas and No. 3 Purdue are set to tipoff in a charity exhibiton match on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game will be available to stream live on SEC Network Plus.

Ahead of the exhibition, here's what Purdue head coach Matt Painter had to say about Arkansas: