For the first time in his coaching career, Arkansas interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton called a play in a college football game just moments after 11 a.m. CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

That first play was a 25-yard completion for redshirt senior quarterback KJ Jefferson that began a 39-36 overtime win for the Razorbacks that saw the offense total 481 yards and three touchdowns.

"Congratulations to Kenny Guiton," head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "He did a great job. To have the most yards we've had all season in a bye week. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday practice was a credit to him and the players and the coaching staff. Obviously, we're really excited about the win."

Saturday marked Arkansas' first ever victory in Gainesville and it also put an end to a six-game losing streak — a stretch that featured historically bad play from the Razorback offense under the leadership of former offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Arkansas' receivers coach since 2021, Guiton stepped up as interim play caller and he did exactly what the Hogs have needed to do all season: what works in practice.

"What Kenny did, I thought he ran what we practiced," head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "And, (that's a) big deal. We didn’t run a whole lot of different runs today, but we got back to the old stretch play that we were good at, we’ve been good at, and Rocket (Sanders) got some yards on it today."

A big day from Jefferson was a good sign, as the third-year starter had been having a down season. He completed 20-of-31 passes for 255 yards and two scores will adding 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jefferson's success could be attributed to simply having Guiton make him feel comfortable with the play calls.

"I thought he played his butt off," Pittman said. "I think third-and-five, Kenny rolled him to the right, I think it was down there, I don’t know if we got a field goal out of it, but we got the first down on a third-and-five and it was just a little half roll to the right and the guy was wide open. It just hit him. Some things like that, we could have been doing for a while."

Jefferson shared a moment with Guiton after the game that displayed what can only be described as pure joy from both of them.