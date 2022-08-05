What's in store for Malik Hornsby in 2022?

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Arkansas set to return its starting quarterback for the first time since 2017, it was not completely unexpected when backup Malik Hornsby entered the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season.

However, it was KJ Jefferson who helped keep his understudy from leaving the Razorbacks, as head coach Sam Pittman revealed during his pre-fall camp press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"I think Malik is night and day better quarterback that what he was last year," Pittman said. "I think (backing up Jefferson) benefitted him. I think it benefitted him big-time. I think it says a lot about Malik, and it also says a lot about KJ. When Malik went into the transfer portal...KJ was the biggest one trying to get him back."

A night-and-day difference in Hornsby's ability as a quarterback would seem to point to the redshirt sophomore attempting more than 12 passes this season, yet he has been taking reps at wide receiver in practices since the spring.

Some might consider the move a little unorthodox, but the same can be said for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' playbook. In his two seasons at Arkansas, he has not shied away from misdirection and reverse plays to put the ball in a wide receiver's hands behind the line of scrimmage.

The Hogs will give Hornsby the chance to win the starting quarterback job, but in the likely event he does not, he will have a chance to work himself into the mix at wideout, Pittman said.

"We’re formatting our practice so Malik can do both," Pittman said. "In the past we’ve gone ones and freshmen, then twos and threes on the opposite field. But this year we’re going to go ones and twos, and that way we can keep Malik on that field so we can practice him at wide receiver. I’ll just tell you this: I’ve told him that we need him on the field. He has to earn the right to get on the field but we need him on the field. We think he’s an excellent football player."

Hornsby's move out wide would not be possible without the transfer and subsequent spring performance of former South Florida signal caller Cade Fortin. The redshirt senior was poised to be the third-string quarterback following two years with the Bulls and two more at North Carolina, but the coaches seem comfortable in his ability to back up Jefferson.

"With Fortin and how he came on this spring we felt like we were able to do this," Pittman said. "Honestly, the first time Fortin took us down in a two-minute situation, after that day was when we really started thinking about Malik playing wide receiver at that point."

Players reported to fall camp Thursday, and practices are set to begin Friday. Over the next four weeks, the Hogs will attempt to figure out how to use Hornsby, who could turn out to be a lynchpin in a Briles-led offense.