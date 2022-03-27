What's Next for Arkansas: Muss' offseason checklist

For the second straight year, Arkansas’ season ended one win shy of the Final Four.

The Razorbacks lost to Duke 78-69 in the Elite Eight on Saturday, capping a great season in which they won 18 of their final 22 games, beat the AP No. 1 team twice and finished with a 28-9 record.

However, head coach Eric Musselman is not going to rest on his laurels. He ended his postgame press conference by telling reporters he was about to turn the page to 2022-23.

“We internally have high expectations, meaning in that locker room, and we will have high expectations all summer,” Musselman said. “As soon as we get out of here I'm going to start working on next year. That's a definite. Yeah, I guess the bar has been raised.”

With that in mind, HawgBeat thought it’d be good to take a look at what Arkansas probably has on its offseason checklist as Musselman enters his fourth season at the helm…

1. Anthony Black decision

The next big date on Arkansas’ calendar is actually Monday, as Anthony Black is set to announce his post-high school plans at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Ranked No. 27 overall, the four-star shooting guard was the highest-ranked prospect available in the 2022 class until offseason coaching changes prompted four players ahead of him to de-commit.

Black revealed his final choices last week and Arkansas is among the finalists, as are Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, TCU and the G-League.

Long believed to be a two-team race between Gonzaga and Oklahoma State, the Razorbacks have stayed in the mix and even got an unofficial visit from him late in the season.