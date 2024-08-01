A stellar but shortened freshman season due to a broken collarbone wasn't enough to hold Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz off Freshman All-American lists, and now the Oklahoma native is due for a redemption tour with the Razorbacks during the 2024-25 season.

In only five games played last year, Hasz recorded 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He popped on the national radar after back-to-back exceptional performances against BYU (78 yards, touchdown) and LSU (116 yards, two touchdowns) before his season came to an untimely end when he suffered a broken clavicle against Texas A&M.

Healthy and more ready than ever, Hasz has leaped in his development and dedication to the game in the eyes of Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner.

"His dedication has been unbelievable," Turner said. "I mean, he’s on the smaller side but he’s put in the time, he’s added weight, added strength. I think he’s in great shape, he’s lean. He wants to be great. You can see it with the way he works but you can also feel it. He just has that desire and the way he lives his life reflects that."

A former highly-recruited four-star from the class of 2023, Hasz has the potential to be a deadly weapon in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense. Some adjustments will and have already been made by the sophomore from last season's scheme, but everything is there for the taking if Hasz puts in the work.

“As long as he continues to grow and learn what we’re doing and play within the confines of the offense, good things are going to happen," Turner said. "I don’t know how it’s going to play out. You never know when the ball is going to go his way. But I know he’s putting in every effort to make it happen.”