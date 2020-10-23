What's up with Trey Knox?
When the Hogs win, you win! Get 70% off a new annual subscription and get a giftcode to BreakingT.com on us with code: SECWIN
New Users | Registered Users
FAYETTEVILLE — After bursting onto the scene with a solid freshman campaign last season, Trey Knox is experiencing a bit of a sophomore slump.
The former four-star wide receiver came off the bench for the first time in his career against Ole Miss last Saturday and wasn’t targeted with any passes.
In fact, he was on the field for only three offensive snaps the entire game, while three other receivers - Mike Woods, Treylon Burks and Tyson Morris - each played at least 60 and another, De’Vion Warren, played 36, according to Pro Football Focus.
“No, he’s not injured at all,” head coach Sam Pittman said when asked about Knox on Thursday. “We've got a wide receiver room that's very competitive in there. At this day and time, whatever reps he's getting is where he is on the depth chart at this point and time.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news