FAYETTEVILLE — After bursting onto the scene with a solid freshman campaign last season, Trey Knox is experiencing a bit of a sophomore slump.

The former four-star wide receiver came off the bench for the first time in his career against Ole Miss last Saturday and wasn’t targeted with any passes.

In fact, he was on the field for only three offensive snaps the entire game, while three other receivers - Mike Woods, Treylon Burks and Tyson Morris - each played at least 60 and another, De’Vion Warren, played 36, according to Pro Football Focus.

“No, he’s not injured at all,” head coach Sam Pittman said when asked about Knox on Thursday. “We've got a wide receiver room that's very competitive in there. At this day and time, whatever reps he's getting is where he is on the depth chart at this point and time.”