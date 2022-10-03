Defensive coordinator Barry Odom's group ranks near the bottom of most defensive categories on the FBS level (131 teams), including being ranked No. 100 in scoring defense for allowing nearly 31 points per game to opponents.

That script has been flipped this year, as Arkansas' defense has been abysmal to begin the 2022 season.

Through the first four games of last season, Arkansas was one of the top scoring defenses in the country, allowing opponents just 14.5 points per game.

Head coach Sam Pittman said Monday that injuries have contributed to the struggles, but that is not the only factor.

"We've been beat up it seems to me like pretty much all year," Pittman said. "We just have to continue to work on it. Man coverage has been a problem for us. Especially if we don't get to the quarterback, it's been a problem for us. We just have to continue to be in position better. Certainly, the explosive plays, we have to limit them."

Arkansas allowed three runs of at least 70 yards to Alabama in the fourth quarter alone during a 49-26 loss on Saturday. The big plays have been gut-wrenching, and so have third down conversions by opposing offenses.

Injuries have hit hard, especially in the secondary, where safety Jalen Catalon and corner LaDarrius Bishop are both out for the season.

Nickel Myles Slusher missed the games against South Carolina and Missouri State and returned in Week 4 against Texas A&M. Now, Slusher is dealing with another injury that might keep him out of Saturday's matchup with Mississippi State.

"Slush, I think that's gonna be wait-and-see," Pittman said. "We'll probably know more on Wednesday about what his status will be, but that calf's jacked up a little bit."

Having injuries in the secondary has not helped at all, as the Hogs are allowing just under 290 passing yards per game. Things don't get easier with Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs and his air-raid system this week.

Pittman said it's going to be a tough test going against Will Rogers, the SEC leader in passing yards, and company.

"You really have to disguise in the secondary, because if you don’t, he knows exactly what you’re doing whether you’re in man, or it’s quarters or double cloud or whatever it may be, he can exploit you," Pittman said. "I mean, he’s really good, and they’ve got receivers that can as well."

Tackling has been an issue that Pittman has addressed, as the Hogs have graded out poorly in that area all season. Pro Football Focus has Arkansas rated as the ninth-worst tackling defense on the FBS level with a 44.6 grade (out of 100).

"We have to be comfortable with keeping them in front of us and hoping we can have a pass breakup or get a guy on the ground," Pittman said. "Our tackling and our secondary woes have to improve. We have kids that will fight back there and work at it."

Saturday will be another tough test when the Hogs take on the Bulldogs at 11 a.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.