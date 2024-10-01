PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

What Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said about Arkansas

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. (© Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against No. 4 Tennessee in just four days at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, and Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media Monday to preview the matchup.

Tennessee opened its season with a 69-3 home thrashing over Chattanooga before picking up a dominant 51-10 win at then-ranked No. 24 NC State in Week 2. The Volunteers then defeated Kent State 71-0 before starting SEC play with a 25-15 victory over then-ranked No. 15 Oklahoma.

A former Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2000 for the Sooners as the team's quarterback, Heupel led Oklahoma to a national championship in the 2001 Orange Bowl and was drafted 177th overall in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Following his short professional playing career, Heupel spent time in various coaching roles at Oklahoma, Arizona, Utah State and Missouri before being named head coach at UCF (2018-20) and Tennessee (2021-present).

Under Heupel, Tennessee has racked up a 31-12 (15-10 SEC) overall record with an 11-win campaign in 2022 and a nine-win season a year ago. Heupel was named the SEC Coach of the Year in 2022 for his efforts.

This will mark the 20th meeting between the two teams, as Tennessee leads the series 13-6. Arkansas has won the last three matchups between the two programs, with the latest coming under head coach Sam Pittman in 2020.

Here's everything Heupel had to say about head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks:

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Advertisement

On the matchup against Arkansas:

Heupel: "For us, guys got back in the building today, had good work out on the grass as we push forward to get ready for Arkansas. First of all, I know it’s going to be a great environment there. This is a really good football team. They’re a couple plays away from being undefeated. You look at the way that they played this past weekend, they’re playing extremely physical, both sides of the line with scrimmage.

"Defensively, one of the best teams in in the country. And offensively, they’re rushing the football about as good as anybody and they’ve created plays on special teams. So, a huge test for us this week to prepare the right way and get ready to go play our best football."

On Arkansas' defense:

Heupel: "Well, that’s the first part, they create a bunch of turnovers. I think they play extremely hard. All three levels of the defense are tied in on the run game. They’ve done a really good job against the rush. They’ve done a really good job on third downs, too. They make it difficult to go create and pick up first downs and create explosive plays."

On Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green:

Heupel: "Dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. That’s quarterback design, quarterback runs, it’s read game, which can be first or second level reads for him. It’s when plays break down, he’s got the ability to escape, out run people, get outside of the pocket and make plays. Anytime you’re facing a quarterback that’s that dynamic, that is where the game starts for you defensively.

"On pass plays, push the pocket, but you can’t let him escape in the quarterback run game. You better have your eyes in the right place, play the play based off of what you’re seeing the right way and then be in a fundamental position to squeeze and and go make the play."

On Arkansas' run game:

Heupel: “Their offensive line’s playing at a high level, but he’s got the ability to make the numbers right for them. Anytime the quarterback run game’s a part of it, you get a chance to make the numbers right and so you gotta play gap integrity, assignment sound, but then you also got to destruct blocks to get off and go make a play. His speed, how dynamic of a player he is makes that a difficult thing to do because he’s got the ability at times to just outrun the defender."

On limiting a mobile quarterback:

Heupel: "All three levels of the defense have got to be tied in together. Your first and second level in particular, guys do a great job of bottling him up in the run game, but when he drops back in pass, rush integrity, and that can be off your pressures. It can be off your twist game, it can just be a base four-man rush. You have got to push the pocket, you have got to make him uncomfortable. At the same time, you have got to keep him bottled up."

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy93aGF0LXRlbm5lc3NlZS1oZWFkLWNvYWNoLWpvc2gtaGV1cGVs LXNhaWQtYWJvdXQtYXJrYW5zYXMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGd2hhdC10ZW5uZXNzZWUtaGVhZC1jb2FjaC1qb3NoLWhldXBl bC1zYWlkLWFib3V0LWFya2Fuc2FzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK