As the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0) get set to take on No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) this Saturday, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media to preview the contest. Here is what he had to say about the Hogs:

What challenge does Arkansas present?

Fisher went in depth about the challenge the Razorbacks present in all three phases of the game. Offense: "I think first of all, Sam does a great job coaching," Fisher said. "They have a veteran offensive line. They've got four returning starters on the offensive line. They've got a veteran quarterback. Backs have played. Receivers, even though they haven't been there — there's a lot of transfer guys in — they've played a lot of football." Defense: "Defensively, they're extremely well — like you said, Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool," Fisher said. "Bumper Pool, this will be his sixth year I think. It seems like he's been there forever, and he's a really good player. Up front, they're very good. I know (Dwight) McGlothern, I remember him. He was from Houston, from this area. He went to LSU and now he transferred up there. He played really good against us last year." Special Teams: "Special teams are really good too," Fisher said. "Their kicker can kick the heck out of it. Their punters are very solid at punting. What sparked them last week, if I'm not mistaken, was an (82) yard punt return. It put them back in the game...Scott Fountain he does a really good job with their special teams."

How can you expose the Arkansas secondary?

The Arkansas secondary has been struggling this season, and it is ranked dead last in the FBS for pass yards allowed per game. Fisher was asked how the Aggies can expose this. "Give good protection, run the routes the way they're supposed to be run and make good throws," Fisher said. "I know this sounds crazy, but we're a lot closer than it seems in some things. We're getting it and it's got to keep progressing." Fisher said that his team needs to have a good balance offensively. "We've got to be balanced," Fisher said. "They do a good job up front of rushing and blitzing. You're going to have to have balance against them. They do a really good job on defense."

Are the numbers from Arkansas' secondary deceptive?

Fisher was asked if the bad numbers from the Razorbacks' secondary is deceptive because of the athleticism they have back there. "I think it's deceptive," Fisher said. "They've been ahead in games, so you force the other team to throw the ball a lot. I think that's part of it too when they've gotten leads, gotten ahead of people, so people are going to throw the ball more."

He went on to say that the numbers can be skewed. "Numbers can be really good and sometimes they can be skewed or deceiving too. They're athletic in the secondary and can make plays all over. They've got a good team."

What kind of QB is KJ Jefferson?

The Aggies' coach was asked what he thought of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. "Dynamic," Fisher said. "Arm, legs, strong. That's the other thing, big strong, athletic. Designed quarterback runs, enough scrambles in what he does. He's got maturity. He can get the ball down the field...He makes it go. Jefferson makes it go. He's one of the best in the business."

Thoughts on Razorback wide receivers?

Fisher said he is familiar with a few of the Razorback wide receivers, including Warren Thompson, who he tried to recruit before he left Florida State. "Big receivers that can run," Fisher said. "I know Warren Thompson was a guy that we recruited when I was leaving Florida State big-time. (Jadon) Haselwood, I remember him out of high school. (Matt Landers) can really fly, can run and play."

Thoughts on Arkansas LB Drew Sanders?

A native of Denton, Texas, Razorback linebacker Drew Sanders was recruited by Fisher and the Aggies out of high school. "We tried to recruit the heck out of Drew," Fisher said. "Drew was a great player out of (high school)...We tried to recruit him and he went to Alabama." Fisher said Sanders reached out to the Aggies when he hit the transfer portal, but they were over their scholarship number. "Drew Sanders, if he would've transferred here, I would've loved to have had him," Fisher said. "I think he's a phenomenal player. If you watch that guy play, he can rush the passer, he can play backer, he can run, he's a special teams player. Guy's a heck of a player."

Do you like playing the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium?