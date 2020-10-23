HawgBeat - What the Razorbacks are getting in 4-star wing Joseph Pinion

What the Razorbacks are getting in 4-star wing Joseph Pinion
When the Hogs win, you win! Get 70% off a new annual subscription and get a giftcode to BreakingT.com on us with code: SECWIN
New Users | Registered Users
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
To get the inside scoop on new Arkansas hoops commit Joseph Pinion, Jackson Collier caught up with Morrilton head coach Keith Zackery...
“He came to me and Coach Adams as a 7th grader and said, ‘I want to be a high major basketball player,’ and for about seven days we gave him everything we had,” said Morrilton High School Coach Keith Zackery. “At the end we looked at each other and said, ‘Okay, he’s the best player in junior high, he can’t play 7th grade basketball.’
“We told him right then, ‘If you want it, you got the stuff to go get it.’”
Coach Zackery knew he had something special when a twelve-year-old Joseph Pinion walked into his gym.
“He moved here from Atkins in the 7th grade and we told his parents we’d have to play him on the 9th grade team,” said Zackery. “He was the best player in school.”
Coach Zackery described Pinion as humble, a little bit shy, and reserved. Even with his dreams of being a high major basketball player, Pinion might not have seen that potential in himself so young.
“[His parents] were so against it, they didn’t see it. But me and Coach Adams, we saw it instantly. He didn’t see it, either, I don’t think.”
At 6-foot-6, Pinion has the frame for a high-major wing and is trying to add some weight and athleticism.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news