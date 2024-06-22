Walk into any local grocery store or gas station and you're sure to find the latest college football preview magazine, a staple for fans looking to catch up on their favorite team and programs around the country.

A notable print is Athlon Sports, which covered Arkansas and much more in its latest release on June 4.

Is there anything notable in these 150-plus page previews? HawgBeat will help determine that, with looks at head coach Sam Pittman's hot seat, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's role, rankings, projections and more.