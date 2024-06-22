What they’re saying about Arkansas: Athlon Sports Magazine
Walk into any local grocery store or gas station and you're sure to find the latest college football preview magazine, a staple for fans looking to catch up on their favorite team and programs around the country.
A notable print is Athlon Sports, which covered Arkansas and much more in its latest release on June 4.
Is there anything notable in these 150-plus page previews? HawgBeat will help determine that, with looks at head coach Sam Pittman's hot seat, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's role, rankings, projections and more.
On the cover
Note: This is one of many different versions of the Athlon Sports College Football 2024 Preview Magazine's covers.
Coaches hot seat
Sam Pittman, Arkansas:
"Arkansas was a much-improved team in Pittman's first year (2020) and finished 9-4 in his second season. However, the Razorbacks have since trended in the wrong direction. Pittman's team went 7-6 in '22 and finished 4-8 last season, closing the season with blowout losses to SEC rivals Auburn and Missouri by a combined score of 96-24. After winning seven SEC games in his first two years, Pittman has managed only four over the last two seasons. The hire of former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator will make or break Pittman's tenure in Fayetteville."
Other coaches listed:
~ Dave Aranda, Baylor
~ Mike Bloomgren, Rice
~ Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech
~ Stan Drayton, Temple
~ Will Hall, Southern Miss
~ Billy Napier, Florida
~ Mike Neu, Ball State
Things to watch - No. 9: Bobby Petrino Rides Again
