What they’re saying about Arkansas: Lindy’s Magazine
Walk into any local grocery store or gas station and you're sure to find the latest college football preview magazine, a staple for fans looking to catch up on their favorite team and programs around the country. A notable print is Lindy's Sports, which covered Arkansas and much more in its latest release on May 28.
Is there anything notable in these 200-plus page previews? HawgBeat will help determine that, with looks at hotseat candidates, team strengths and weaknesses, unit rankings and more.
On the cover
Note: This is one of many different versions of the Lindy's Sports College Football 2024 Preview Magazine's covers.
Temperature check
1. Sam Pittman, Arkansas: Flaming
"Hiring Bobby Petrino is a last-ditch effort to extend Pittman's tenure."
2. Billy Napier, Florida: Scoring
"Boosters need way more bang for their Gatorbucks than two losing seasons."
3. Dave Aranda, Baylor: Roasting
"It's all gone so wrong since '21 Big 12 title winners of just three of past 13."
4. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt: Baking
"Would Vandy start all over again? Well, 2-22 vs SEC: Something has to give."
5. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt: Steaming
"Last year's nine losses undid much of the warm fuzzies of 20 wins over 2021-22.
6. Kalani Sitake, BYU: Fevered
"Tougher schedule or no, consecutive losing seasons would blow minds in Provo.
7. Mack Brown, UNC: Flushed
"At 72, he's far younger than either presidential candidate, but still ..."
Primary strengths, problems, overview and key number
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news