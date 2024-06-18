Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

What they’re saying about Arkansas: Lindy’s Magazine

Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino during the Red-White Spring Game on April 13.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino during the Red-White Spring Game on April 13. (Arkansas Athletics)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

Walk into any local grocery store or gas station and you're sure to find the latest college football preview magazine, a staple for fans looking to catch up on their favorite team and programs around the country. A notable print is Lindy's Sports, which covered Arkansas and much more in its latest release on May 28.

Is there anything notable in these 200-plus page previews? HawgBeat will help determine that, with looks at hotseat candidates, team strengths and weaknesses, unit rankings and more.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

On the cover

Arkansas DE Landon Jackson on the cover of Lindy's Sports Magazine.
Arkansas DE Landon Jackson on the cover of Lindy's Sports Magazine. (Lindy Sports)

Note: This is one of many different versions of the Lindy's Sports College Football 2024 Preview Magazine's covers.

Temperature check

1. Sam Pittman, Arkansas: Flaming

"Hiring Bobby Petrino is a last-ditch effort to extend Pittman's tenure."

2. Billy Napier, Florida: Scoring

"Boosters need way more bang for their Gatorbucks than two losing seasons."

3. Dave Aranda, Baylor: Roasting

"It's all gone so wrong since '21 Big 12 title winners of just three of past 13."

4. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt: Baking

"Would Vandy start all over again? Well, 2-22 vs SEC: Something has to give."

5. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt: Steaming

"Last year's nine losses undid much of the warm fuzzies of 20 wins over 2021-22.

6. Kalani Sitake, BYU: Fevered

"Tougher schedule or no, consecutive losing seasons would blow minds in Provo.

7. Mack Brown, UNC: Flushed

"At 72, he's far younger than either presidential candidate, but still ..."

Primary strengths, problems, overview and key number

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement