Is there anything notable in these 200-plus page previews? HawgBeat will help determine that, with looks at hotseat candidates, team strengths and weaknesses, unit rankings and more.

Walk into any local grocery store or gas station and you're sure to find the latest college football preview magazine, a staple for fans looking to catch up on their favorite team and programs around the country. A notable print is Lindy's Sports , which covered Arkansas and much more in its latest release on May 28.

Note: This is one of many different versions of the Lindy's Sports College Football 2024 Preview Magazine's covers.

1. Sam Pittman, Arkansas: Flaming

"Hiring Bobby Petrino is a last-ditch effort to extend Pittman's tenure."

2. Billy Napier, Florida: Scoring

"Boosters need way more bang for their Gatorbucks than two losing seasons."

3. Dave Aranda, Baylor: Roasting

"It's all gone so wrong since '21 Big 12 title winners of just three of past 13."

4. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt: Baking

"Would Vandy start all over again? Well, 2-22 vs SEC: Something has to give."

5. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt: Steaming

"Last year's nine losses undid much of the warm fuzzies of 20 wins over 2021-22.

6. Kalani Sitake, BYU: Fevered

"Tougher schedule or no, consecutive losing seasons would blow minds in Provo.

7. Mack Brown, UNC: Flushed

"At 72, he's far younger than either presidential candidate, but still ..."