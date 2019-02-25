Arkansas head coach Chad Morris met with the media Monday afternoon to preview spring practice, which begins Friday. Here are a few snippets from the press conference:

(NOTE: These quotes are not exactly word-for-word, but they were typed as he talked and capture the gist of what Morris was saying.)

On the start of spring practice...

I'm excited to get out on the field Friday. We just transitioned to our second quarter. I've been very pleased with the second winter conditioning under Coach Tru and our strength staff. It's amazing to see the transformation. There is a noticeable difference in their bodies and conditioning. There is a notable difference in our culture.

On where the culture of the team stands...

It's time to take the next step. Year 1, you teach the culture and you spent a lot of time teaching the culture. ... It's every part of your day. In Year 2, you start transitioning into living the culture and making it a habit. Team bonding is another thing that has been evident as we come into the second quarter. That is something I've been very impressed with.

On the players/staff earning their Razorbacks gear back during the offseason...

The players earned everything. They had to earn the logo that so many people have worked so hard to wear. They had to earn it, from coaches to trainers to equipment staff. ... As a staff, our one big emphasis this spring is we want to become more fundamentally sound in all three phases. That's a big umbrella.