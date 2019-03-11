Arkansas had a dozen former players working out in front of all 32 pro scouts at today's Pro Day and Arkansas's NFL Combine participants continued improving their draft stock with improved performances on their home turf. Read what they had to say after the Pro Day wrapped up: Official results will be posted soon.

LINEBACKER, DRE GREENLAW

Greenlaw on his overall performance today: "You know, I felt like I could have done better. There were some things. I’m the type that thinks I could better … Didn’t do bad. Ran well. Ran lower 4.5s. Definitely could have run faster. Just a few little things barking on me. I was kind of hearing it and kind of feeling it. For the most part I ran hard and looked smooth, looked fast. I felt like I ran good." (Greenlaw has a nagging knee injury that should be cleared up by the time individual workouts begin with team in the next couple weeks) On Skipping the 40 at the Combine: "I planned on running at the combine. Started up getting ready for the 40, started warming up. Whenever I took off to stride, just kind of felt a little something in my hamstring, didn’t feel comfortable. I didn’t want to go out there and make it more than what it was. I surely didn’t want to go out there and run a slow time. My agent thought it was the best decision to wait for Pro Day and I think it paid off." On Teams Showing Interest: "I’ve got a lot of teams that want to work out with me, want to interview me. Got about 6 or 7 teams right now that’re coming to Fayetteville. So, I’m hearing a lot of good things from teams, especially since the Senior Bowl. Of course, they all want to know why I didn’t run at the Combine. As far as just athleticism and ability and even running, I think they all like that. I even had a couple of teams suggest safety. Whichever one works best." (Greenlaw met with the Titans directly after the Pro Day) On How Critical the Senior Bowl Was: "It was very important. Just the fact I couldn’t do much at Combine. For me to be healthy then and be able to showcase my talent and be able to run with shoulder pads on and make some plays out there, I thought was the biggest thing for me."

CORNERBACK, RYAN PULLEY

On His Pro Day Performance: "I believe it went pretty well, so far, I’m just enjoying the process. I’ve just got to keep going and keep training, but I feel like I did pretty good.” On the Combine, His 40 Times, and His Combine Weight: "It was a learning experience. It was kind of difficult. You feel the adversity, you don’t get much rest, you just have to get up and go work hard. It was a good opportunity for me to showcase my skills. I feel like I did pretty decent but I think I did better out here.” “I went out there off my weight at 209, that wasn’t me, I felt heavy. I felt bad honestly, my legs were heavy, I was tired all week. I came in here at 200, a lot lighter, felt pretty good. I’m going to stay at corner. “I lost focus. It was on me. We had a down load week with like 6-7 days off and I lost focus. Eating horrible stuff, so all that stuff was on me. Right after the combine I got back home and started working again, non-stop grind, keep working, keep getting better. I want to be around 195-200.” "I ran a 4.61, out here I ran a 4.49, I think it really helped me, dropping a few LBs.” “(The new 40) It felt amazing. I was a little timid because I came off a hamstring injury but no excuses, I did all the training and I think I did pretty good.” On What He's Told Coaches About the MSU Incident: “I just tell them the truth, they already know what happened, what the media wrote, no reason to lie about it. Just go with the flow, no pressure. I don’t think it was what the media put out there but I’m not going to get into it.” On Training In Florida with Randy Ramsey: “I was down in South Florida, in Fort Lauderdale. Randy and I trained together so we just kept our heads high. We’ve been through a lot of adversity together here at the university of Arkansas so we just went down and trained and competed with each other. We just push each other to do well and get paid." Specific Teams Showing A Lot of Interest: “Raiders, Bears, Texas, Saints, Chiefs, Bucs, Jacksonville, a lot of teams.”

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, HJALTE FROHOLDT

Froholdt on His Performance Today and What He Showed Differently from the Combine: "There's different drills and being able to show how I move compared to combine drills - combine drills are very ... it's been static and the same ones year in and year out. It was good to move around again and show out with all these scouts here today. At the combine it was more just movement and they want to see how you move in space. I didn't snap at the combine. I'm seen as a guard in the combine. There were a couple of other centers snapping, though. I think I've done well. I'm satisfied with what I've been doing. Training went really well. I trained out in LA. On What's Next Since Combines are Over: "Training to be strong. I'm not training to be a track athlete anymore. I'm not trying to be fast. I'm trying to be powerful and strong and get back to some proper offensive line strength and conditioning things. I'm staying around here in case any team wants to work me out. You can only work me out here on campus, so I wouldn't want to fly in and out of here, so I'm staying right here. About Repping for Denmark: "It was super cool. The support that I got there was unfathomable and I got so many text messages from people I know, people I've never met in my life and everyone was super supportive. There's a certain sense of pride to it being from Denmark and being able to represent my country. I think I did a good job at it." Froholdt didn't name any specific teams he's already going to get work outs from.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE, ARMON WATTS

Watts on Skipping the Majority of Pro Day: "I felt my combine was good enough, I know I didn't bench at the combine. So I wanted to do that. I wanted to get 20 reps and I got 20 so that's exactly what I needed. I'm happy with that. I tweaked my hamstring at Indy is why I wasn't out here doing the stuff. I'm getting healthy for a few teams and visits. That's what I'm focused on now. On the Combine Experience: "It was good. For me, it was like a dream. Especially the up and downs I had here. For me to do that was big for me. Talked to a lot of teams. Lot of good feedback. It was a good experience. They basically just test your football IQ to see what type of player you are on paper. Show you some good film, bad film, character issues, anything like that. Just see what kind of body language you had. On Going from the Bench to the NFL: It's like a dream. I don't even know if it has hit me yet. Just to see some of these guys out here and what they're doing where I'm at is huge for me. I'm grateful for every day. I have got a few team workouts lined up and team visits. Get those out of the way and do the best I can there. Watts said he has quite a few visits with teams lined up, too many to name.