What to know about Arkansas’ exhibition matchup with TCU

Fresh off an 85-69 charity exhibition win over No. 1 Kansas last Friday, the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are set for another charity exhibition matchup against TCU on Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The contest against the Horned Frogs will not be televised, but it will have radio coverage provided via the Learfield Razorback Sports Network with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman on the call.
"We understand the importance of, we're going to Dallas," Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said Wednesday. "A huge amount of our alumni lives in Dallas, to give them opportunity to see the team, as well as, we took the team to Pine Bluff, we took the team to Hot Springs, and now we taking the team to one area where we have a huge alumni. But for us, basketball wise, it's a road game. So our routine as a road game, we're going to follow our routine.
"So they're going to understand what it looks like and what we do. What are our routines? What is our habits, right? So that they can understand the next time we come back to Dallas, on the road when we play Baylor, we have a routine. You know what it is we do. You know what time we film. You know what time we eat. You know what time the late night snack. You know what time stretch is. You know what time weight is. You know what time all of these things are. So we're using it as an experience for roadkill. It’s what we like to call it — roadkill.”
Who: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
What: Charity exhibition game. The Horned Frogs will support Cook Children's Health Foundation and the Razorbacks' charity of choice is the Arkansas Children's Foundation.
When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena (13,500)
TV/Stream: None
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: None
Despite the win last week, first-year head coach John Calipari said his team still has a lot of work to do ahead of the start of the regular season, such as rebounding and ball security, but he likes where his team is at.
"I'm looking at this different than maybe everybody else," Calipari said after the game. "I'm happy we played the way we did. Did we look organized? Did we look like we really tried to play hard and defend? We've only been together a short time, so I'm happy because I wanted people to leave and say, ‘That was fun to watch.’"
TCU is led by Jamie Dixon, who is heading into his ninth season with the program. Much like the Hogs, the Frogs have a team full of new faces. TCU only returns three players from last year’s team in 2024-2025, and the Horned Frogs lost their top seven scorers.
"A brand new team," Coleman said. "To start, they have a brand new team like we have a brand new team. They only return probably one player, and that’s who they — I hope I’m not botching his name, but he was a transfer from Kansas and everybody else is pretty much new for that team.
"They had five fifth-year seniors last year that went to the NCAA Tournament. So, they’re new, but again, we don’t take anything for granted as far as how they performed in that first game, right? They’re going to be better in their game against us being that it’s their second game, and also, you’re right, they watched us on film."
One name on TCU’s roster that won’t be new for Arkansas fans in Trazarien White. The Mansfield, Texas, native played for North Carolina-Wilmington last season, which visited Bud Walton Arena on Dec. 30.
In that game, which Arkansas won 106-90, White dropped 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting and hauled in five rebounds. He led UNC-Wilmington in scoring that day, but former Razorback Keyon Menifield Jr. outscored him with 32 points.
Arkansas and TCU last met in Jan. 2020 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, a game the Razorbacks won 78-67 under former head coach Eric Musselman at Bud Walton Arena. That game was the first time in 28 years the two teams had met. Arkansas has not lost to TCU since Feb. 1990.
All-time, the Hogs hold a 105-38 advantage over the Frogs, which includes a 46-21 record against games played at TCU.
The Horned Frogs have made appearances in the NCAA Tournament each of the last three years, but haven't advanced further than the Round of 32 in any of those seasons.
Friday’s game will be just the 14th time Arkansas has played an exhibition away from Fayetteville and the third time the Razorbacks have played outside the state for an exhibition game. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Cook Children's Health Foundation in Fort Worth.