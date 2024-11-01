What to know about Arkansas’ exhibition matchup with TCU

Fresh off an 85-69 charity exhibition win over No. 1 Kansas last Friday, the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are set for another charity exhibition matchup against TCU on Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The contest against the Horned Frogs will not be televised, but it will have radio coverage provided via the Learfield Razorback Sports Network with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman on the call. "We understand the importance of, we're going to Dallas," Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said Wednesday. "A huge amount of our alumni lives in Dallas, to give them opportunity to see the team, as well as, we took the team to Pine Bluff, we took the team to Hot Springs, and now we taking the team to one area where we have a huge alumni. But for us, basketball wise, it's a road game. So our routine as a road game, we're going to follow our routine. "So they're going to understand what it looks like and what we do. What are our routines? What is our habits, right? So that they can understand the next time we come back to Dallas, on the road when we play Baylor, we have a routine. You know what it is we do. You know what time we film. You know what time we eat. You know what time the late night snack. You know what time stretch is. You know what time weight is. You know what time all of these things are. So we're using it as an experience for roadkill. It’s what we like to call it — roadkill.”

Who: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. TCU Horned Frogs What: Charity exhibition game. The Horned Frogs will support Cook Children's Health Foundation and the Razorbacks' charity of choice is the Arkansas Children's Foundation. When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena (13,500) TV/Stream: None Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) Sirius/XM: None