The Arkansas coaching staff is planning on hosting recruits from both the transfer portal and high school ranks this weekend. This is the final weekend for transfers who hope to enroll in time to participate in spring practice this semester to visit.

According to HawgBeat's count, the Hogs are set to host four players: one transfer and three high school recruits. That number will likely grow throughout the weekend, so stay tuned to HawgBeat to get the latest updates. Here's what to know about the guys who are visiting.