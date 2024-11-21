What to know about the Little Rock Trojans

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 0-0 SEC) will continue their non-conference slate Friday night against the in-state foe Little Rock Trojans (3-2, 0-0 OVC).

It will be the second time the two have met in the regular season, as the Hogs and Trojans last met on Dec. 4, 2021, a game Arkansas won 93-78. They also played in a preseason charity exhibition Oct. 19, 2019, when Bud Walton Arena’s court was commemorated as "Nolan Richardson Court” prior to a game that Arkansas won, 79-64.

Both teams have won two straight games, as the Hogs beat Troy last week and Pacific on Monday, and the Trojans knocked off Texas-San Antonio last Saturday and Tulsa on Wednesday night.

Arkansas' offense struggled out of the gate to start the season but has picked up in recent games, especially in the three-point department. After they shot 25% from deep against Baylor, the Hogs improved that number to 43.1% (19-of-44) in their last two games.

"But you do know, since Baylor — when we started 0 for 9 — after that through this game, I think we’re at 45, 46% of our 3s," Calipari said. "We’re at a high number. We just, you know, we’re a little bit confused and weren’t as confident as we needed to be. But they’re shooting the ball better."

Here's HawgBeat's preview of what you need to know about the Little Rock Trojans ahead of Friday night's contest...