What to know about the Miami Hurricanes

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2, 0-0 SEC) will hit the road for the SEC/ACC Challenge against the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks have had their struggles against high-major teams with losses to Baylor last month and Illinois last week, but the Hurricanes have had an even rougher go of it recently. Miami is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, with the most recent loss coming at the hands of Charleston Southern on Saturday.

This will be the second year in a row that Arkansas head coach John Calipari will face off against Miami, as Kentucky beat the Hurricanes 95-73 with Calipari at the helm in Lexington last year.

This is only the second meeting between Arkansas and Miami, as the two last squared off in the first round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament, with Miami taking home the win 75-71 despite a furious comeback effort by the Hogs, who were led by legendary head coach Nolan Richardson.

Miami has an almost-entirely new group of players in the 2024-25 season, with only two players returning from Jim Larrañaga's squad last season. The Canes rebuilt their roster with several key transfers that we'll talk about below.

Here's HawgBeat's preview of what you need to know about the Miami Hurricanes ahead of Friday night's contest, including analytics, potential starting lineups and more...