What to know about the Michigan Wolverines

The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2, 0-0 SEC) will be on the national stage for another marquee matchup Tuesday as they take on the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 2-0 Big 10) in the Jimmy V Classic at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Arkansas remained outside the AP Top 25 on Monday, while Michigan jumped all the way to No. 14. The Wolverines have rattled off seven straight wins, two of which came against ranked opponents (No. 22 Xavier and No. 11 Wisconsin).

This is the seventh time the Razorbacks and Wolverines have faced off, one of which came in the 1997 NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden. Michigan took a 77-62 win over Arkansas en route to winning the entire tournament that year.

Michigan is led by first-year head coach Dusty May, who took over the Wolverines program after a successful stint at Florida Atlantic, where he coached Arkansas guard Johnell Davis. He brought in several transfers who play main roles for the team, which includes two seven-foot big men who get the bulk of the attention.

Here's HawgBeat's preview of what you need to know about the Michigan Wolverines ahead of Tuesday's contest, including analytics, potential starting lineups and more...